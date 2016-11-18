‘Road improvement to go on despite odds’

KUCHING: The state government will continue to improve the road network throughout the state despite all the tough challenges ahead.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said this is because road transport is essential to Sarawak’s economy and social development.

He noted that the state has a road network of about 30,000 km and the Pan Borneo Highway, which is approximately 2,800 km long, connects most of its major towns and cities.

He said a good and comprehensive road network across the state would facilitate movement of goods and services and trade besides connecting people and places.

“The importance of our road infrastructure is set to grow even larger as we aim to become a high income state by 2030 under the Socio-Economic Transformation Plan targeting annual growth of 6.5 per cent,” he said at the launch of the proposed integrated asset management system (IAMS) for Sarawak here yesterday.

Masing, who is also Minister for Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said although the state government was aware of the tough challenges they would face, his ministry would strive to develop and transform the state’s infrastructure and transportation system in order to create opportunities for rapid social and economic growth.

He acknowledged that the sheer length of the road network and remoteness of some areas in this vast state would mean that maintaining the roads is a real challenge to the state government.

In addition to that, he said there were also significant challenges in gathering timely and accurate information on road conditions and its accompanying assets such as signage, street lighting and barriers.

He pointed out that conventional methods of surveying were both time consuming and costly while the lack of information would lead to inefficient management and planning.

“No doubt there will always be challenges for us but it is the initiative of the state government to continue to strive for excellence in delivering services to the people and businesses,” he said.

On the pilot IAMS for Sarawak, Masing said it marks an important milestone in the state government’s efforts to transform and develop the state in all aspects – government, social and economic.

“This pilot initiative led by Techninier Sdn Bhd brings together advanced information and communication technologies which have been proven overseas and locally to modernise and increase efficiency in the day-to-day activities in asset management,” he said.

He thanked Techninier Sdn Bhd for their efforts in leading the pilot IAMS and contribution to the state government through their sponsorship of the project.

“It is hoped that through this significant event, further collaborative efforts between the private sector such as Techninier Sdn Bhd and the state government can be realised in the future to uncover the full potential and importance of technology such as IAMS in improving public service delivery in Sarawak,” he said.

State Public Works Department director Zuraimi Sabki, Techninier Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Lion Peh, advisor of content Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission Norman H’ng, Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Abang Karim Tun Abang Openg and deputy president Datuk Dr Philip Ting Ding Ing were among those attending the ceremony.