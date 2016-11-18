RPA in the black in last ten years – Chairman

SIBU: Rajang Port Authority (RPA) has turned around from total accumulated deficit of RM30 million in 2005 to an accumulated reserve/profit of RM70.4 million at the end of 2015.

“In other words, RPA has generated a total profit of RM100.4 million in the last 10 years,” said RPA chairman Vincent Goh Chung Siong.

He added: “RPA has also seen its first profit after tax in 2006 after 17 years and an average profit of RM10 million each year since then.

“Today, RPA is cash rich with RM26.5 million in reserve and is an authority which has zero borrowing.”

He said this at RPA’s 45th anniversary celebration cum annual dinner at RH Hotel here on Wednesday.

According to him, their total assets stand at RM170.5 million, comprising fixed assets of RM86.5 million and current assets of RM84 million.

“Our total liabilities is relatively negligible amounting to RM14 million with RM12 million in long term liability and RM2 million in current liabilities.

“Besides the yearly clean bill of health issued by Jabatan Audit Negara, RPA has been awarded with international and local awards; with five-star rating on the Authority’s Website successively by Multimedia Development Cooperation (MDec) and the five-star rating in the Accountability Index each time by Jabatan Audit Negara,” he pointed out.

On infrastructural development, the authority had, over the years, improved its facilities for cargo handling where it had achieved the level of standard in providing the most technologically advanced machinery and IT platforms, Goh noted.

“I am proud and honoured to have worked with my fellow Board Members who have been unfailing, supportive and committed in guiding the port in its strategies and policies.

“I am equally proud and honoured to have worked with the Management of Rajang Port Authority who have been so dynamic, committed, responsible and efficient. A special mention is due to the General Manager Helen Lim Hui Shyan whose leadership has steered this port to its greatest height over the last 10 years since she took over the helm in 2006.”

He congratulated Helen for getting the prestigious Asia Enterprise Entrepreneurship Award last year.

At the function, the port authority presented donations to five local welfare organisations.

Also present at the function were Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, and RPA board member Hu Yu Siong.