S4S, Chong disappointed motion withdrawn

KUCHING: Sarawak 4 Sarawakians group (S4S) and Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen expressed disappointment that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Adenan Satem will not table a motion in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) next week calling for restitution of the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

S4S leader Peter John Jaban said in the statement yesterday, Adenan must table the motion for future generations while Chong said the reason given by Adenan was just an excuse to cover up his failure to fight for the equal rights for Sarawak, and the reluctance of the BN Government to restore Sarawak to its original status as spelt out in the MA63.

Peter said S4S called on the chief minister to stand by his promise to the people of Sarawak to table this motion as it is a declaration of intent to pursue this goal by the state government, not during his tenure as chief minister but beyond.

Peter added that whether a diplomatic solution to the state’s demands could be achieved is left to be seen, but that intention must be put on record through the tabling of the motion in the State Legislative Assembly to ensure it is documented.

“Adenan should do what he promised. The people of Sarawak have given him the mandate he asked for. This is about following proper legal process, not politics. If Adenan does not go ahead with the motion, he will be seen as having broken a political promise, and he risks losing his credibility.

“We Sarawakians must show that this motion is important to us. Therefore, we urge supporters of this motion to come out on Nov 21 to the Waterfront at 10am to show the Chief Minister that it is indeed the will of the people. If we do not support it, how will he know how important it is for the people of Sarawak?

“He (Adenan) must see that we want some official action, not just secret talks in the corridors of power,” he added.

Chong who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman said he wished to remind Adenan of his speech on July 22 during the state’s Independence Day celebration when he said: “But over the last 53 years, there have been constant erosion of powers given to us originally by the federal government, but now we are reclaiming what are ours.”

Chong said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had continued to erode the state’s power in the last six years as prime minister.

“It is therefore impossible to see any ‘sincerity in Najib’ wanting to treat Sarawak as an equal partner within Malaysia,” he said.