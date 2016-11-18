Search continuing for man who fell into river

SIBU: The search for a man who fell into the river at Tua Pek Kong wharf last Wednesday morning is continuing with the Police, Bomba, Marine and Civil Defence Force personnel going as far as 15 nautical miles up to Igan Bridge in the operation yesterday.

The source said the search would still be focused on the place where he went missing.

The 20-year-old man from Lada Road who could not swim was the eldest of four siblings.

He often helped out with transportation of goods to rural areas and was believed to have fallen into the river at about 9am while walking on the gangplank between a cargo boat and a pontoon.