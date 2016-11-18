Sick dad attends daughter’s convocation

Amran (on wheelchair) with Siti (right) and his wife Majnah. Taib (fifth left) arriving at the 20th Unimas convocation ceremony at DeTar Putra, Unimas, Kota Samarahan. Taib (right) presents a certificate to a graduate at the 20th Unimas convocation ceremony at DeTar Putra, Unimas, Kota Samarahan.

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Siti Nur Azizah Amran, 23, who graduated from the Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Sarawak Malaysia (Unimas) was very happy that her father who has a medical condition could make it to her graduation day yesterday.

Her father, 74-year-old pensioner Amran Abdul Rahman, has difficulty in breathing due to lung complication since about three years ago and needs fresh oxygen to breathe properly.

“My father did not mind having to have two oxygen tubes through his nostril and sit on a wheelchair to see me on my convocation,” said Siti.

“Which daughter would not want to share this happy moment with her parent? And my father did not mind despite the inconvenience. We did not stop him coming to see me getting my scroll from the chancellor,” she added.

Siti, who graduated with an honours degree in Engineering majoring in mechanical and manufacturing, was met after she received her scroll from Unimas chancellor Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the university’s 20th convocation held at DeTar Putra, Unimas here yesterday.

Siti added, her father would be more restless if he stayed at home “knowing very well that I am getting my scroll on this auspicious academic day for graduates”.

“Bringing him here with my mother will ease their anxieties and my caring brothers do not mind sending him to the convocation venue,” she said.

Siti also revealed that her father used to work with the State Agriculture Department as a designer before he retired sometime ago and he was devastated when the illness struck him as he was a very active person.

On her degree, Siti said she was thrilled about it and regarded it as a gift for her parents.

She further said she would now pursue a master’s degree in the same field before deciding on a career.

Being the only girl out of seven siblings, Siti said she had the support of all her brothers and her parents.

Her mother, 63-year-old housewife Majnah Sulong, was also at her convocation.

Earlier before the interview with Siti, Amran braved himself to face the camera even though he did not speak at all.

A total of 612 graduates from the Faculty of Science and Technology, 393 graduates from the Faculty of Engineering, 213 graduates from the Faculty of Computer Sciences and Information Technology received their scrolls on the last day and fourth session of Unimas 20th convocation yesterday.

Overall, a total of 4,275 graduates received their scrolls from Unimas this year – 67 with PhD, 337 master’s degree and 3,871 first degree.

Among those present at the convocation were pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suadi, Unimas Board Of Directors chairman Datu Dr Hatta Solhi and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Malcom Mussem.