Six schools score 100% UPSR passes

KOTA KINABALU: More than half of the total candidates sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in Sabah this year managed to score at least a D for all subjects.

There were 43,661 Primary Six pupils sitting for the examination, out of which 38,139 were from the national schools or Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK-type schools), while the remaining 5,522 candidates were from the Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC), said Sabah education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul when announcing the State UPSR performance yesterday.

She added that there had been a drop in the number of candidates by 1,067 as compared to the previous year.

“Out of the total, 22,626 candidates or 51.82 percent successfully attained at least a D in all the subjects they sat for with the State Average Grade of 3.29,” she said.

She also said the examination this year was based on the Primary School Standard Curriculum, hence no comparison was made with the performance of students in the examination the previous years.

Under the new curriculum, language subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, English and Chinese have been divided into two papers which means that candidates would have to sit for the comprehension paper and the writing paper.

At SK-type schools, UPSR candidates are required to sit for six papers from the four subjects offered, which are Bahasa Melayu,English, Science and Mathematics.

The overall performance of candidates from the SK-type schools in Sabah for the Bahasa Melayu comprehension paper was good, with 90.74 percent of students attaining a passing grade.

A total of 38,133 students sat for the paper, out of which 6,020 attained an A in the paper. Students from the SK-type schools also did well in the Bahasa Melayu writing paper with 89.27 percent getting a pass and 6,646 candidates out of 38,134 getting an A for the paper.

The performance of students in the English language writing paper was not as good with only 63.57 percent out of 38,118 candidates passing the paper.

Meanwhile, the students fared better in the comprehension English language paper with 73.96 percent passing the paper.

Out of the 38,121 candidates from the SK-type schools who sat for the Mathematics paper, only 63.61 percent managed to pass the subject, while 90.63 percent passed the Science subject.

Meanwhile, only 66.95 percent of students from the Chinese vernacular schools in Sabah passed the Chinese comprehension paper and 74.05 percent passed the writing paper for the subject.

SJKC students fared better in the Bahasa Melayu comprehension and writing papers, with a percentage pass of 95.42 percent and 90.53 percent, respectively.

They also did well in the English comprehension and writing papers with percentage passes of 90.83 percent and 82.01 percent, respectively.

Only 910 students out of the 5,521 SJKC UPSR candidates in Sabah attained an A for Mathematics. Of the total, 76.22 percent of the candidates passed the subject, while 87.41 percent out of the 5,521 candidates who sat for the Science subject passed it.

Maimunah also mentioned out of the 43,661 UPSR candidates in Sabah, only 167 candidates from the SK-type schools attained 6As while only 20 candidates from the SJKC type schools obtained 8As.

The overall performance in the UPSR examination in Sabah this year is 51.82 percent with a State Average Grade of 3.29.

A total of six schools attained 100 percent passes in the UPSR. They were SK Monsok Tengah in Tambunan, SK Koporingan in Tuaran, SK Sungoi (Tuaran), SK Taginambur (Tuaran), SK Pahu (Tuaran) and SJKC Sin Boon Sindumin in Sipitang.