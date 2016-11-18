SK Bario rises from ashes, scores 43.75 per cent UPSR passing rate

MIRI: SK Bario has risen from the ashes and beat the odds after scoring better UPSR results despite it being destroyed by fire on the eve of the examination this year.

According to Mulu assemblyman, Datuk Gerawat Gala, he was impressed with the improvement of the school’s UPSR result this year, adding that both teachers and pupils deserved a commendation.

“A fire broke out and engulfed the school on the eve of the examination. It definitely has some effect on the pupils. But this did not deter their spirit. They managed to perform better this year. I believe this is the result of hard work of both teachers and pupils,” he said, adding that the school had the potential to do better once the school had a new building.

SK Bario scored a passing rate of 43.75 per cent and a school average grade (GPS) of 3.34. Its headmistress Dara Tigan, however, refused to comment on the matter when contacted yesterday.

One of the school blocks which housed seven classrooms, a computer room and a kitchen was completely destroyed by a fire which broke out at 5.20pm on Sept 4. Following the fire, 16 Primary 6 pupils who were about to sit for their UPSR the next day were moved to SMK Bario to sit for their examination.

Gerawat disclosed that a tender for the new school building had been awarded to a contractor.

“We target that the construction of the new building will commence in February next year,” he said, adding that the construction would be based on Industrialised Building System (IBS), where all building components would be mass produced at a site under strict quality control and minimal on site activities.