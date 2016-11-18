SMK Bintulu wins school road safety project

KUCHING: Shell Malaysia announced SMK Bintulu the winner of #ShellSelamatSampai School Road Safety Project 2016.

The contest encouraged students to be creative in coming up with road safety measures to solve traffic issues that impact their school, student safety, and the neighbourhood.

According to a press release recently, SMK Bintulu and 14 other schoolsin the country participated in the competition launched in August 2016.

SMK Bintulu won the grand prize of RM10,000, a trophy and certificates for creativity in creating safe designated drop-off and pick-up zones for the school.

SMK Bintulu’s winning proposal was designed and implemented by a group of 20 students guided by their mentor, Shell retailer Ruhana Kassim.

The winner was chosen based on three criteria: impact of project on the community, sustainability of idea, and creativity in implementation.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprising director of Road Safety Department (JKJR Selangor), representative from the Ministry of Education, and a senior Shell representative.

Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakub Kari was impressed with the student participants who re-designed the school’s student drop-off and pick-up zones.

He said systematic flow of traffic like this would reduce traffic chaos for parents delivering and picking up their children from school.

“The school’s Road Safety Club found that the new system of traffic flow reduced congestion at the school drop-off and pick-up points by 50 per cent, besides reducing the number of cars parked at the designated zones by 25 per cent.

Yakub commended Shell for creating an innovative road safety programme.

“Shell intervenes in schools not only to advocate road safety, but through #ShellSelamatSampai programme students learn to manage a project and build soft skills such as confidence, business acumen and teamwork,” he said.

Present at the event were Shell Timur director Qamar Wan Noor, Bintulu Education District officer Abdul Mu’in Abdul Kassim and SMK Bintulu principal Ananthan Subramaniam.

Qamar said this programme made more people aware of the importance of putting safety first. At Shell, safety is a priority and had become a part of our DNA.

“By advocating road safety via the programme, this multinational energy company is sharing its safety culture with the community and future road users in Malaysia,” she said.

SMK Bintulu was one of 15 schools in Malaysia selected to take part in this year’s #ShellSelamatSampai School Outreach programme.

Ananthan thanked Shell for choosing the school and said the project went beyond their expectations.

“It spells out their determination to contribute to the school and help the community keep roads safe,” he said.