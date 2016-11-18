St Monica best in Sandakan again

SANDAKAN: SK St Monica here has once again become the best school in the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination this year.

The school was ranked fourth in UPSR results in Sabah securing the Average School Grade of 2.41 and 89.71 percent passes.

Six of the school’s 136 UPSR candidates obtained straight 6A’s. They are Andi Mohd Asyraf Paturusi bin Adam, Andi Nurul Asyiqin binti Arshad, Brandon Chin Min Qiao, Brenna Lo Tzi Yuet, Nurin Afifah binti Mohd Azlan and Sanchitha A/p Sangkar.

Meanwhile, the second best school in Sandakan is SK Sg Madang with Average School Grade of 2.56 and 100 percent passes.

SK St Mary Convent is in third place with 2.87 Average School Grade and 78.6 percent passes.

Six other schools in the top ten in this district are SK Tanjung Pisau in fourth place followed by SK Sakilan Desa, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Tai Tong, SJKC Pui Gin and SK Sung Siew.

A total of 4,533 pupils in 66 government schools and one private school in this district sat for the UPSR.