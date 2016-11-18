Ta Ann’s growth bucks industry trend

KUCHING: Analysts are pleasantly surprised that Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann)’s core net income (CNI) for the first nine months of financial year 2016 (9MFY16) of RM87.3 million surpassed expectations.

MIDF Amanah Investment BAnk Bhd (MIDF Research) said Ta Ann’s results met consensus estimate at 73 per cent of full year estimate. This came as its fresh fruit bunch (FFB) growth bucked industry trend, it added.

“Ta Ann’s FFB growth is better than expected as it registers FFB growth of eight per cent year on year (y-o-y) in 9MFY16,” it said in a report yesterday.

“This is significantly better than the industry as Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) production has declined 15 per cent y-o-y over the same period due to lagged impact of El Nino.

“We believe that the good FFB growth is caused by better rainfall received at Ta Ann’s estate, young age profile and good estate management.”

Plantation division profit before tax (PBT) jumped 65 per cent y-o-y to RM76.9 million. The division’s 9MFY16 PBT surge was caused by better CPO price and higher FFB production to 491,423 MT.

Looking ahead, the outlook for 4QFY16 is good due to strong CPO price at above RM2,800 per metric tonne currently.

In the coming quarter, analysts at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) expect Ta Ann to maintain or improve on 3Q16 results, as quarter-to-date (QTD) US dollar to the ringgit has strengthened four per cent to 4.20 which bodes well for timber segment margins.

“Meanwhile, we expect Ta Ann to see higher CPO prices as well, given the QTD increase of 14 per cent to RM2,750 per MT.

“While we understand Ta Ann has sold forward about 60 per cent of its 4Q16 CPO production, we still expect quarter on quarter (q-o-q) CPO prices to be higher than 3Q16 and 4Q15.”

The firm upgraded its FY16-17 core net profits by 40 to 17 per cent to RM141 million to RM128 million as it reduced its CPO cost per ton assumptions to reflect the better economies of scale due to production improvement.

“We also tweak our US dollar-ringgit estimate up to 4.1 from 4.00 to reflect our latest house view.”

MIDF Research also upgraded Ta Ann to buy with higher target price of RM4.50.

“We have increased our FY16/FY17 earnings by 24 and 11 per cent respectively after assuming higher FFB production.

“We upgrade to buy due to good earnings performance from plantation division and better outlook for timber division next

year.”