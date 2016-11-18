Volunteer firefighters conduct drill in school to prepare for fire emergencies

Students and staff of SK Entulang who take part in the fire drill. A volunteer puts into practice his fire rescue skills.

MIRI: Sungai Entulang Voluntary Firefighting Unit conducted a fire drill at SK Entulang earlier this week to ensure the primary school was equipped and ready to face any eventuality.

It was supervised by Lopeng Station of Miri Fire and Rescue Department.

Senior Fire Officer Henry Jugah, who is in charge of the unit, said the exercise was conducted by a voluntary firefighting unit without the involvement of firemen from Lopeng Station.

“This programme is to test the efficiency of Sg Entulang unit as part of their training to face a real fire outbreak,” he said.

The students and teachers were drilled on evacuation to a safe zone apart from witnessing a demonstration on firefighting and rescue by the volunteers.

The longhouse residents benefitted from the setting up of this unit and the training provided by the department as longhouse chief Beraoh revealed that the alertness of neighbours and their firefighting know-how had saved a 110-door longhouse in Bakong from huge losses with early detection of the fires on five occasions.

There were three near-miss incidents attributed to fires in the kitchen after the cook left, forgetting about the cooking on the stove.

Neighbours who smelt the smoke were alerted to the fire in the kitchen on each occasion, subsequently putting it out using fire extinguishers.

A RM80,000 Proton Arena was handed over to the unit in 2011 by Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran who was then Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) and Assistant Minister for Agriculture (Farmers’ Organisation).