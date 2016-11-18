Wong: School is more than a place to acquire knowledge

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the role of education in school nowadays has changed, where students not only come to school to acquire knowledge. He said students were groomed to become the country’s future human capital with noble values.

“In this regard, we need to be prepared to implement reforms in the education system through innovation and strategic policies continuously,” he said when officiating at the Excellent Students Ceremony 2016 of SMK Bawang Assan near here yesterday.

Also present were school principal Lau Siah Teck, parent-teacher-association (PTA) chairman Dornie Engkamat, UPP Bawang Assan’s Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling, Pemanca James Semilan, Penghulu Jeffery Sut, Penghulu Richard Ampi and Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom.

According to Wong, students needed to develop themselves into capable human capital. “Now, you are in secondary school and have grown up physically, academically, intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. All this is necessary so that you will become future leaders and contribute to the country,” he added.

He also urged parents to support their children in their education. A total of 73 excellent students received their certificates and prizes at the function.