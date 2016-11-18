Yeo’s sponsors Oceanic drinks for T-Run 1.0

KUCHING: Participants of the 2016 T-Run 1.0 will have the opportunity to refresh themselves with Yeo’s Oceanic drinks courtesy of Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd (Yeo’s).

At the sponsorship presentation ceremony here recently, Yeo’s Kuching sales manager Tay Boon Huat said the company was proud to be involved in the charity run.

Yeo’s is sponsoring two types of Oceanic drinks (pineapple and lemon) to quench thirst and hydrate the body.

According to Tay, the drink is made of pure fruit juice and sea salt which is good for the body.

Yeo’s will set up a promotion counter at Crown Towers during the event where participants can buy Yeo’s products at a special price.

The event will be held on Sunday (Nov 27) at 6am at Crown Towers. It is organized by Tea FM, the Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions (Youth Section), The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

Participants who have registered for the run are advised to keep themselves posted on the latest updates which will be published in the newspapers.

The run, which is divided into Men’s Open (7km), Ladies’ Open (7km) and Men and Women’s Open (3 km), starts and ends at Crown Towers.

A total of 1,217 people have registered for the event.

Participants are advised to come to Crown Towers from 9am-8pm on Friday and Saturday (Nov 25-26) to collect their t-shirts.

For more information, call 082-336793, 019-8878006 or 012-8226252, or fax to 082-336793. Alternatively, visit www.teafm.com.my or the Tea FM Facebook page (www.facebook.com/teafm1027).