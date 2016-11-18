Yuk Chin Tawau scores 2.85 GPS in UPSR

TAWAU: SJK(C) Yuk Chin scored a 2.85 School Average Grade (GPS) in UPSR and 157 full passes from 236 students who sat for the examination this year.

Headmistress Chang Li Yun said one student scored 8As, four students scored 7As and nine students scored 5As.

The 8As student was Yie Song Sian, 7As achievers were Renee Pang Zen Ni, Eunice Chan Ko Syn, Oscar Hon Jin Tao and Abby Ho Qian Yu while the 5As candidates were Amirah Natasyah binti Arfah, Amira Hafiza, Bryann Liew Shie Jyenn, Chan Jenn Kuan, Jacqueline Kong Zi Qi, Kee Yung Wei, Lim Jiun Hann, Lim Wei Xiang and Elthon Tan Jun.

She said the school did not perform as good as last year due to the harder High Order Thinking Skill questions.

The school managed 95.76 per cent pass in Bahasa Malaysia comprehension, Bahasa Malaysia writing (93.22), English comprehension (92.37), English writing (86.02), Maths (82.98), Science (91.10), Chinese comprehension(77.87) and 83.47 percent passed in Chinese writing.