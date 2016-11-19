2016 T-Run 1.0 receives tasty Julie’s biscuits

Julie’s new products Wafers in two flavours of Chocolate Hazelnut and Peanut Butter are now available in the market.

KUCHING: Perfect Food Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd, which produces Julie’s biscuits, yesterday presented sponsorship of 50 goodie bags for the lucky draw of 2016 T-Run 1.0.

Julie’s business development manager for East Malaysia

William Sim handed over the sponsorship to the event organising chairman Lenny Chew of Tea Fm in a simple ceremony held at Crown Towers.

The charity run which will take place on Nov 27 at Crown Square in Jalan Pending here is jointly organised by Tea Fm, The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

To date, a total of 1,217 participants have registered for the run that is divided into Men’s Open (7 km), Ladies’ Open (7 km) and Men and Women’s Open (3 km).

Sim pointed out that the sponsorship was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to the community.

“We will also be giving out Julie’s biscuits to members of the public on the actual day of the run,” he said.

“Also, we want to promote our latest products – the Julie’s Wafers in two flavours of Chocolate Hazelnut and Peanut Butter, which were launched just last month,” he added.

He assured that the tasty Julie’s biscuits are made with love, thus making it well accepted across Malaysia and available in over 70 countries across the globe.

Maintaining the highest standard of food safety and quality, Julie’s products do not contain any preservative or artificial colouring.

For more information on the run, call 082-336793 or 082-336593 or 012-8226252, visit www.teafm.com.my or Facebook teafm1027.

Also present were T-Run event advisor Chia Chiew Boon as well as Julie’s sales and marketing manager Goh Sey Lek, area sales executive Annie Tay and product manager Bong Tze Kong.