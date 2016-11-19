50 attend Bersih 5 forum on empowering Sarawakians

KUCHING: Bersih 5 Sarawak held a forum titled ‘Rich State, Poor Citizen: It’s time to Empower Sarawakians’ on Thursday night, as a prelude to the rally that is taking place today at 4pm at the Amphitheatre here.

The forum, which was held at a food court in Hui Sing, was attended by 50 people of various races. The panellists for the forum consisted of Rise of Sarawak Efforts (ROSE) chairperson and Bersih 2.0 Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Dr Kelvin Yii and Bersih 2.0 Steering Committee member Rama Ramanathan.

See urged Sarawakians to support Bersih because it aimed to empower Sarawakians.

Yii pointed out that in order to restore Sarawak’s status, Sarawakians must demand for greater transparency and accountability.

“In our zeal to fight for greater autonomy and restore our status in the federation, we must not forget the other side of the coin which is good and responsible governance. Our state is in such condition because of corruption and bad governance,” he said, citing examples of mismanagement of public funds and exorbitant costs of projects.

Rama Ramanathan addressed the issue of 1MDB and why Malaysians should join the Bersih 5 rally. He used illustrations, including the Auditor-General’s Report about the amount of money missing from 1MDB.

Teo shared her personal journey of taking part in the electoral process to ensure cleaner and fairer elections through involvement as polling and counting agent and subsequently the founding of ROSE as a civil action group – a local non-governmental organisation that aims to encourage people’s participation in democratic process of elections including voter empowerment.

The audience responded positively during the question-and-answer session. Most were concerned about what Bersih Sarawak would do after the peaceful assembly, to which Bersih Sarawak vowed to continue and pursue its aim for a better, cleaner and fairer Sarawak and Malaysia for all and the generation to come. The participants listening to Rama during his presentation at the forum.