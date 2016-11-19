65 complete disaster management and public order module

BAU: Sixty-five administrative and diplomatic service trainees (PTD) from the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) completed their Disaster Management and Public Order Module yesterday.

The module is part of the postgraduate Diploma Of Public Administration (DPA) 2016 course.

“The experience you gained is very valuable and probably cannot be obtained from anywhere else even when you are absorbed into the public service. Your journey has just begun and the world at the training centre is far different from what the real world is all about,” said Intan senior deputy director Datuk Dr Syed Omar Sharifuddin Syed Ikhsan during the closing ceremony yesterday.

“Let me remind you that the module is developed not for you to become a firefighter but it was designed for PTD who will be highly disciplined in having wider knowledge and skills in managing aspects of public safety during disasters.”

He said the module also exposed and introduced trainees to the policies and mechanisms used.

“In your careers, you will face many obstacles and challenges and if you know what has been entrusted to you then I am confident that you can execute them well,” he said.