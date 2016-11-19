Antibiotic-resistant bacteria now a serious global health threat

KUCHING: Misuse and overuse of antibiotics, both in humans and animals, are putting human lives at risk because the abuse contributes to the rise in antibiotic resistant bacteria.

State Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim pointed out that the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) crisis is posing significant threats to public health globally.

“There are various factors leading to this complex problem because the resistant organism exists in human, animal, food and even the environment.

“But the leading causes of increased AMR are the overuse or inappropriate use of antibiotics that will lead to difficulties in treating common bacterial infections and increased healthcare costs,” she warned.

Dr Jamilah highlighted this at the launch of state-level Antibiotic Awareness Week 2016 campaign at the auditorium of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

Themed ‘Handle Antibiotics with Care’, the week-long campaign started on Nov 14 is aimed at raising greater awareness about antibiotic use among healthcare professionals and the public in particular.

SGH director Dr Chin Zi Hing, State Infectious Disease physician Dr Chua Hock Hin, Sarawak Veterinary Department director Dr Steven Gabriel, heads of departments, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare personnel were among those present.

Antibiotics are drugs that kill bacteria, tiny germs that can cause infections and disease.

Antibiotics have been used for many years to treat illnesses caused by bacteria since it was discovered by Sir Alexender Fleming in the 1920s.

AMR occurs when bacteria adapt to protect themselves from an antibiotic, making them no longer sensitive to that antibiotic.

When this happens, bacteria become resistant to antibiotics that previously would have killed them or stopped them from multiplying.

Patients infected by bacteria resistant to an antibiotic, Dr Jamilah elaborated, have higher mortality and morbidity risks compared to patients infected by common or normal bacteria.

“This will require stronger medications and more expensive treatment that in turn will add to the healthcare costs,” she said.

AMR has become an increasingly urgent challenge for Malaysia, she emphasised, where the National Surveillance on Antibiotic Resistance

Report showed new multi-drug resistant superbug like the Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) has increased from 28 cases in 2011 to 736 cases in 2015.

“Carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella (a type of bacteria) pneumonia has spread worldwide, including Malaysia. The Carbapenem is the ‘last resort’ antibiotic drug to kill the bacteria and treat the life-threatening infection,” she added.

Klebsiella (found in intestines or in the environment), she explained, can cause infections such as bloodstream infections, pneumonia and affect patients treated in intensive care.

“The infections usually occur in hospitals and other health care settings. In some countries, the use of carbapenem antibiotics is no longer effective in more than half of the patients being treated for Klebsiella pneunomia,” she said.

Studies released this year, she added, estimated that 700,000 global deaths each year were related to AMR.

“If the use of antibiotics continued to be uncontrolled, mortality rates are expected to increase to 10 million by 2050,” she warned.

AMR, Dr Jamilah reiterated, is a serious issue that needs to be dealt with through the ‘One Health’ approach – a collaboration effort involving various disciplines at local, national and global level – to achieve optimum health for human, animal and environment.

“Human health is related to the health of animal and environment and AMR is related to these three domains. Among the three domains, impact on human health is the most significant,” she said.

The leading causes of AMR, Dr Jamilah stressed, were due to misuse of antibiotics by healthcare professionals in both public and private facilities while purchase of antibiotics over-the-counter without prescriptions also contributed to this crisis.

In the agriculture sector, overuse of antibiotics in livestock, aquaculture and crops can also promote the development of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria and its spread into the environment, food chains and humans.

“The strains can be passed on to humans through sick patients, contaminated food or environment. This is making treating diseases more difficult,” she explained.

“Global research estimated a total of 63,151 tonnes of antibiotics were used in agriculture animal in 2010. This shows that the usage may have exceeded the optimum dosage for human health,” she said.

Malaysia has come out with a National Action Plan of AMR draft that highlighted four main strategies namely raising awareness and education about AMR among the public, improve AMR surveillance system and carries out related research, enhance measures against infectious diseases and ensure optimum and rational use of antibiotics in both human and animal.

“So every time when we contemplate prescribing antibiotics, we need to ask ourselves, ‘Antibiotic, is it

needed?’. This will assist us in justifying the need for the prescription, All of us have a responsibility to reduce inappropriate antibiotic use. We have to preserve the effectiveness of current antibiotics that are available,” she said.