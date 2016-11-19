Avenue of Stars grand concert to feature China’s top singers

KUCHING: The Chinese New Year celebration here next year will have excitement in store as top singers from China will come and perform live during a grand concert at Stadium Sarawak.

The very first Malaysia-China Chinese New Year (CNY) Night and ‘Avenue of Stars’ grand concert are expected to feature nine singers from China.

According to the promotional brochure, five female celebrities Yang Zi Yi, Liao Xiao Xian, Zhou Li Zhen, Wang Er Ni and Hao Ya Qing; and four male artistes Chen Chen Guan, Luh Hai Tao, Wang Xu and Yang Fan would take to the stage on Jan 21.

A production team from Beijing Aowei Media Group headed by Luo Jin will manage the concert, which will be supported by local business partners, government agencies and communities.

The concert is jointly organised by Beijing Aowei Media Group and local-based DHCP Media Sdn Bhd.

Beijing Aowei Media Group chief executive officer (CEO) and event executive director Luo Jing said during this grand concert, the Chinese singers would use social media such as WeChat and Weibo to show to their fans and those in China the richness of Sarawak’s cultural resources.

“We will do the publicity for the concert via advertising in high-speed rail train publications and thousands of media in China, including online social media,” he said at an appreciation luncheon hosted in connection with the soft launch of the event here yesterday.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who was the guest-of-honour at the luncheon, called on local fans of Chinese music to come to the grand concert.

“I believe this concert will bring Malaysia and China closer and enhance the friendship between the two nations for many more years to come.”

Earlier, local organising committee chairperson Amy Tnay said the event – doubling as a CNY celebration – could also be a mutually-beneficial venture for government agencies and entertainment celebrities between China and Malaysia.

“This will also mark the start of an internationally acclaimed collaborative venture in the entertainment industry, with high-exposure publicity driving the two countries on the global platform,” she said.

Present at the luncheon were the main sponsors PWP Properties Group and Summer Group, represented by respective CEOs, Dato’ Sri Charles Voon Jan Poh and Dato’ Lee Chee Fui.