Avoid confrontation in reclaiming state’s rights, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: Attempts to reclaim Sarawak’s rights and negotiation for devolution of power should not be confrontational.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, who made this call Thursday, said it was imperative to look back into history during the formation of Malaysia, which was achieved through negotiation and diplomacy.

“There was no element of confrontation in the formation of Malaysia, when the Cobbold Commission sought the views of Sarawakians and people in turn, voiced their opinions through the round-table discussion.

“Therefore, in the same light, similar approach should be pursued in the devolution of power and reclaiming of Sarawak’s rights from the federal government as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

He added that the results of last state election had shown that the people of Sarawak had given BN a mandate to pursue the devolution of power and returning of Sarawak’s rights with the federal government.

“More importantly, people support Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s approach in dealing with such issues in the form of round-table discussion rather than resorting to confrontation or applying political pressure.”

The Nangka assemblyman recalled that in the last state election – the issues of devolution of power and returning of Sarawak’s rights were pursued by both sides of political divide as their main agenda.

He pointed out the State legislative Assembly had approved a motion requesting the federal government to increase oil and gas royalty to the state from the present five per cent to 20 per cent.

The motion was proposed by Semop assemblyman Abdullah Saidol and seconded by Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan.

Last December, the State Legislative Assembly also unanimously passed a motion tabled by Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing – the Land Development Minister then, calling on the state government to be fully committed in safeguarding the special interests of the state.

Dr Annuar was commenting on the news report that state BN had decided not to table a motion on reclaiming Sarawak’s rights in the next sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) which starts next Monday.

Adenan disclosed this at a press conference after chairing a pre-council meeting in Kuching on Wednesday.

Dr Annuar believed that the opposition was very upset because they now cannot gain any political mileage from the motion.

He said with the strong mandate from the people, it was timely to work on the reclaiming of Sarawak’s rights and devolution of power more diligently.

Towards this end, he suggested that the state government keep people informed of the progress of the devolution of power and reclaiming of Sarawak’s rights.

He cautioned against any acts that could cause confusion or spread of misleading information in the social media by irresponsible persons.

“It is better for the government to frequently inform the people either through DUN or press release.”