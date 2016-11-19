Award recognises Malaysian property stars

Sultan Ibrahim (eighth left) is seen with award recipients and organising committee members. Ab Aziz is at seventh left, while Yu is at seventh right.

PETALING JAYA: The 24th Malaysia Property Award organised by Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers (Fiabci) – Malaysia International Real Estate Federation recognised the best of the best in the industry on Thursday.

The coveted ‘Property Man’ award went to Tropicana Corporation Bhd founder and advisor Tan Sri Datuk Danny Tan Chee Sing, while Perdana ParkCity Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer Lee Liam Chye received the ‘Property CEO’ award.

Other awards went to Sungai Satu River Rehabilitation by Selangor Dredging Berhad (Environmental – Rehabilitation/Conservation Category); G Hotel, Kelawai submitted by Architect TY Au (Hotel Category); Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Autohaus @ Balakong by Hap Seng Land Sdn Bhd (Industrial Category); Bandar Rimbayu by IJM Land Bhd (Master Plan Category); Menara LGB by Bellworth Developments Sdn Bhd (Office Category); Menara Kerja Raya 2 (KRR) by Public Work Department Malaysia (JKR) – (Public Sector Category); Chengal House by Paramount Corporation Berhad (Purpose Built Category); One Tanjung by Province Valley Sdn Bhd (Residential – High Rise Category); By The Sea by Selangor Dredging Berhad (Residential – Mid-Rise Category); Senibong Cove – Isola Villas by Front Concept Sdn Bhd (Residential – Low Rise Category); and IOI City Mall by IOI City Mall Sdn Bhd (Retail Category).

Fiabci Malaysia president Tengku Datuk Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud said the award served as a benchmark and driving force for developers to continue to develop more creative and innovative projects that would benefit the entire industry.

“One of the members of the Panel of Jury from overseas was even so amazed by the creativity, technology and innovation of the participating projects, that he commented that Malaysian development projects were even greater than those in his own country,” said Ab Aziz.

He added that several independent judges opined the Malaysia Property Awards had contributed significantly to the growth of the Malaysian real estate industry with stringent and high judging standards, which in turn served as a benchmark for continuous improvements by local developers to achieve greater heights. Malaysia Property Award 2016 organising chairman Dr Yu Kee Su said the organising committee was entrusted with the task of upholding the premium standard of the evaluation process and judging criteria.

One of the efforts was the addition of a new assessment criterion – safety and maintenance – as the Fire and Rescue Department has shown that some 6,000 premises are destroyed by fire every year.

“Without regular maintenance and property safety systems in place,” Yu said; “fire could happen even when all buildings were Uniform Building By-Laws compliant and granted Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“Hence adding safety and maintenance into the judging criteria will increase the awareness on the importance of building safety and maintenance and, perhaps, encourage the authorities to make it a compulsory practice in future development projects.”

Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar officiated at the awards presentation ceremony.