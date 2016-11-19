Bersih, Red Shirt leaders detained by police as demonstrators take to the streets

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah and Gabungan NGO Gerakan Merah Malaysia (GNGMM) chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos are among 14 people who police detained yesterday and early today.

They were nabbed in connection with an illegal rally in the federal capital today.

Jamal was detained at his residence at Jalan Ampang here about 1.30am while Maria was detained at the Bersih office in Petaling Jaya at 5.20pm yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said police had also detained Seremban member of parliament Anthony Loke Siew Fook and former Selangor exco Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew.

He said the individuals were arrested around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“The individuals were arrested to prevent rioting and breach of peace in regard to the Bersih 5.0 rally,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Jamal was detained under Section 142 of the Penal Code, for allegedly being a member of an unlawful assembly, and the case was being investigated by Selangor police.

“Maria Chin was arrested in a raid at Bersih’s office in Petaling Jaya. The investigation followed media reports that some individuals and NGO were allegedly receiving foreign funds and have links with the Open Society Foundation.

“The case is classified under Section 124C of the Penal Code, that is, attempting to carry out an activity that could undermine parliamentary democracy,” he said.

He said Loke was detained at a hotel at KL Sentral and investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act.

Amar Singh said 10 individuals were being investigated under Section 147/511 of the Penal Code, including Liu.

Nine individuals who have also been detained are Bersih committee member Mandeep Singh Karpall Singh, Parti Sosialis Malaysia committee member S. Arutchelvam, student activists Muhamad Luqman Nul Haqim Zul Razali and Anis Syafiqah Md Yusof and DAP memners Wong Chee Wai @Jimmy Wong and Lee Khai Meng.

Others detained are Gerakan Merah activists, Hairol Nizam Md Nor, Razali Zakaria and Muhamad Safwan Anang @Talib.

Amar Singh said another NGO GNGMM Ariffin Abu Bakar @Ipin Keramat had also been detained under Section 142 of the Penal Code.

He said police would seek remand orders on the individuals under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Police are still tracking certain individuals alleged to be involved in the illegal rally,” he said. – Bernama