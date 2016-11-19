Bidayuh bands in Bau, Lundu to form association

BAU: Several Bidayuh bands in Bau and Lundu are in the process of registering their own association.

They had formed a pro tem committee upon the advice of Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep following a meeting at his office last Sunday.

For the time being, they are known as Bidayuh Bands and Entertainers Club with John Gorden as pro tem chairman assisted by Joseph Goyeng.

Leaders and members from 22 bands attended last Sunday’s meeting which also saw Henry who encouraged and gave them advice. The association was formed to promote Bidayuh music, encourage the bands to improve, and seek better performance fees.

These bands are often sought to play at official and private dinners, weddings and other functions. The association welcomes membership from the Bidayuh regions of Penrissen, Padawan and Serian.