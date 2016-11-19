Committee to fix subsidiary titles issue

KOTA KINABALU: The government is working towards its goal of issuing subsidiary titles concurrent with the issue of occupation certificate (OC), said Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

Teo thanked the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Sabah branch, together with other professional bodies, for their contribution in the Steering Working Committee to amend the Land (Subsidiary Title) Enactment of which he chairs.

“I thank RISM for your contribution to streamline the development process so that the government can resolve the recurrent problem of the delay in issuing subsidiary titles.”

Teo said there were currently some guidelines in place in streamlining the development process.

He said the Steering Working Committee was tasked with looking into the administration and management process of management corporation.

“I believe that RISM will once again play an important and pivotal role in contributing your expertise in this field, so that the government can implement some effective guidelines and policies in property management and in efficient control of the management corporation,” Teo said this when gracing the 34th Annual Dinner cum Surveyor’s Nite of RISM Sabah branch as the guest of honour here on Thursday.

He said surveyors played an active role in property and construction industry in Sabah.

“The Government is always open to suggestions and views from the professional bodies to improve the delivery system.

“I hope that we all work together and move ahead to improve and make our administrative and delivery system more effectively and to create more opportunities for everyone amidst the uncertain and turbulent nature of today’s market place.”

Teo said the last two years had been very challenging in the property and construction industry.

“The good years we have enjoyed in the property and construction industry appeared to have peaked and reversed its course.

“This time, it is more than a cyclical event.

“The imposition of minimum wage, the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the withdrawal of government subsidies, the depreciation of Malaysian Ringgit against other major currencies and the rising cost of living have piled on upward pressures on the cost of doing business in Malaysia,” he said.

Teo also pointed out the tremendous changes in the global political, economic and financial landscapes.

“We must therefore expect change and brace ourselves to face the uncertainty of the market and the changing nature of our business so that we can overcome the obstacles that changes bring and to create opportunities in the face of new challenges.

“The government will certainly assist the players in the property and construction industry to overcome difficulties and challenges in times of change,” he said.

The event also saw the launching of Sabah Surveyors’ Directory 2017 and the presentation of ‘RISM Sabah Excellence Award’ to recognize exemplary achievements and outstanding contribution of individual RISM members identified by the Sabah branch.

The award also recognizes the significant contributions made by the recipients to the surveying fraternity in particular and to the society in general.

The award recipients were RISM Sabah branch immediate past chairman cum Sabah Lands and Surveys Department director Datuk Hj Safar Untong, Datuk Kenneth Yen and Datuk Chua Soon Ping.

Also present at the event were RISM past president and councillor Dr Hajah Wan Maimun Wan Abdullah, RISM Sabah chairman Samuel Chong and organizing chairman Peter Moh.