DID to find solution for drainage problem

KUCHING: The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has promised to look into the

drainage problem affecting residents at Lorong 3, Hui Sing Garden and Lorong 4A1, Stampin Barat.

State DID director Chok Moi Soon said yesterday he would study the problem first before coming up with a solution.

Chok met with the affected residents who informed him of their predicament – flood water from torrential rain affecting their houses which could be due to clogged drains.

Prior to the meeting, the residents collected more than 20 signatures and submitted them to the department, hoping that

the problem could be solved before end of the year in view of the monsoon season.