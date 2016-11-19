Do a bit extra for weaker students, teachers reminded

SIBU: Local teachers have been reminded to put in some extra efforts to help their weak students catch up with their brighter counterparts in class.

Making this call, Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee also suggested running extra classes for the weak students.

“Weak students should not be prevented from sitting for examinations just because the headmaster and teachers want to ensure that the school would achieve better GPS (grade point average).

“The teachers should never be biased towards their students, but in treating all of them fairly, they (teachers) should also give more attention to weaker ones,” Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said in officiating at the 50th prize presentation ceremony of SK Bandaran Sibu No 3 at the civic centre here yesterday, where he was accompanied by the school’s senior assistant 1

(co-curriculum) Zainab Mohi and the parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman Zaidi Abdul Rahman.

The event hosted 136 Primary 6 pupils, 33 pre-schoolers and seven children from the school’s special education class.

Cliff Caeser Jimmy and Olivia Andrew Saliman received the Special Athlete 2016 awards for respective boy and girl categories.

The ‘Most Promising Athlete (Boy)’ award went to Hansen John Richard, while the honour for the girl category was given to Amy Saffiah Patricia.

In the Special Athlete Award category, the boy and girl winners were Izzuddin Abdul Rahman and Pollyviana Poul Stewardson, respectively.

Murfiqah Mustafa was named the ‘Most Promising Pupil 2016’, while Najwa Natasha Jamaluddin received the ‘Model Pupil Award 2016’.

Meanwhile, headmaster Mohamad Yunus Lias said 77 pupils from the total 128 who sat for this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) passed, with one having scored six As.

SK Bandaran Sibu No 3 is among the schools listed for the implementation of teaching of Science and Mathematics in English next year.