Do something good today

WHEN I moved to Kuching in 2000, I went to the Immigration Department to apply to be a resident of Sarawak.

After I submitted my application to a very helpful lady, she said, “You can’t work in Sarawak until your application has been approved, and that could take a while.”

“What can I do?” I asked.

She said, “We have many charitable organisations here in Kuching. You can volunteer your time to help them.”

She went on to say, “It’s a great way to meet people, learn new things, and contribute to something you are passionate about.”

As I left the Immigration Office, I pondered her advice. I had never volunteered for anything before. Between studies, work and family obligations, I never felt that I had any time left to volunteer for anything.

What was I passionate about? That was easy – dogs. I asked around and found out about the Sarawak SPCA. I started visiting and helping out at their animal shelter at Mile 7 at least once a week.

Over time, I learned about animal behaviour, how to care for the animals, and about animal welfare and animal rights.

In time, I got my residency permit and started working full-time. But I had already been bitten by the ‘volunteer bug’. Where once I thought that I had no time to volunteer, I found myself making time to continue to help out at the shelter.

Now 16 years later, I am still volunteering with the SSPCA, for the past few years as a member of the committee.

The very helpful lady at the Immigration Office was right – I have met and worked with some wonderful people and I have learned many new things.

What has volunteering taught me? It is not a one-way street – when I volunteer I give and I receive. I receive satisfaction when I see a stray puppy find a new family, and the smile on a little girl’s face when she is holding her newly-adopted kitten.

It’s not all good news – sometimes I cry when I see an abused dog left at the roadside to die or a skinny puppy covered in sores at the market. It strengthens my resolve to act for the animals because they cannot act for themselves, and that has made me a stronger person.

At this point, you are probably thinking – “But I don’t know anything about animal welfare! How can I help?”

You have skills that SSPCA needs: if you are artistic, we can use your help to design posters and merchandise; if you are a retired teacher, we would love to have you give talks at schools about caring for pets and being a responsible pet owner; if you are into arts and crafts, create some masterpieces that we can sell to raise funds for the shelter; if you like to work with the animals, we can use your help to provide basic training for the dogs at the shelter, or to foster young puppies and kittens until we can find them new homes; if you enjoy meeting people, you can help guide groups at the shelter; and if you enjoy organising events, we have plenty of opportunities for you to turn your ideas into plans; the possibilities are endless!

If you are interested to register as a volunteer with the SSPCA, contact Marvin Hon at honmarvin76@gmail.com or call the SSPCA shelter on 082-618200.