Dr Mahathir making his way to Bersih 5
#Bersih5 Return of the Statesman. #Leadership #DrM See you in Kuala Lumpur in a while. 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/DoxBjNN3Je
— Firdaus Abdullah (@firdyfire) November 19, 2016
KUCHING: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is apparently on his way to the Bersih 5 demonstrations and rally happening in Kuala Lumpur today, according to pictures circulated on Twitter and various news portals.
Political writer and blogger Firdaus Abdullah posted a picture of the former premier wearing a Bersih 5 shirt as he alights from his plane, with the caption: “Return of the Statesman. See you in Kuala Lumpur in a while.”
According to news reports, Dr Mahathir’s plane touched down in Subang Airport shortly after noon today as he arrives back home from Sudan, where he was attending a conference.
Dr Mahathir’s aide Sufi Yusof was quoted as saying that he would be heading to Kuala Lumpur to attend the rally.