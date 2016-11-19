Dr Mahathir making his way to Bersih 5

KUCHING: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is apparently on his way to the Bersih 5 demonstrations and rally happening in Kuala Lumpur today, according to pictures circulated on Twitter and various news portals.

Political writer and blogger Firdaus Abdullah posted a picture of the former premier wearing a Bersih 5 shirt as he alights from his plane, with the caption: “Return of the Statesman. See you in Kuala Lumpur in a while.”

According to news reports, Dr Mahathir’s plane touched down in Subang Airport shortly after noon today as he arrives back home from Sudan, where he was attending a conference.

Dr Mahathir’s aide Sufi Yusof was quoted as saying that he would be heading to Kuala Lumpur to attend the rally.