EWF extends Students Aid programme to SK Sungan

KUCHING: Eco World Foundation (EWF) has extended its Students Aid Programme (SAP) to SK Sungan in Serian to help needy pupils.

Previously, only SK Temong and SK Sejijag both in Serian were beneficiaries of the programme, which was extended to Sarawak last month.

The foundation chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the adoption of the three schools was a pilot project of EWF, and would continue for three years.

“If it meets with the objective of helping the students to improve their academic performance, the SAP will be extended for the long term. All 45 pupils of the school from Primary 1-6 will be given educational assistance commencing from 2017. With the new school joining the SAP, the foundation which pledged RM30,000 initially, now the amount is increased to RM40,000 per year,” Lee said at the presentation of school bags and stationery to the pupils at a longhouse in Kpg Sungan yesterday.

The foundation will sponsor the workbooks for each subject, and will organise motivation camps and student field trips among other things.

This brings the total number of pupils under the programme in these three schools to 287 of which 43 are Primary 6 pupils.

“We are prepared to continue the SAP for those who do well in their UPSR, for their secondary, and subsequently their tertiary studies. I hope that all pupils will study in earnest and use the books that we contribute to excel in their studies. We at Eco World Foundation believe that only through education can the younger generation improve their lives and the future. Eco World emphasizes education and almost 80 per cent of our funds are allocated for educational purposes.”

Lee said that he was approached by Serian MP and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot in Kuala Lumpur to help the people in Serian.

He added that although Eco World had no business or projects here, the programme was extended because the poor and needy in Sarawak were not forgotten, and Serian the first location for the programme.

Earlier, SK Sungan headmaster Harry Peter Dago thanked Eco World for extending the programme to the school.

He urged the students to do well not only in their studies but also in co-curricular activities.

One of the pupils, Debbie Orange, 11, expressed her happiness in receiving the aid.

“I’m very happy because this is the first time our school gets such an aid.”

Each year, about RM5million is spent on this programme and a total of 3,000 students nationwide are currently receiving assistance – 2,600 in primary schools, 400 in secondary schools and 26 in universities.

The programme was started in Peninsular Malaysia in 2000.

EWF Foundation trustee Philip Mathews, chief executive officer Capt (rtd) Dato Liew Siong Sing, SK Temong headmaster Mustapa Zen and SK Sejijag headmaster Vincent Amew Basat were present at the event.