Foreign coaches rewarded for Sukma job well done

KUCHING: Sarawak’s foreign coaches were rewarded with cash incentives by the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) in a presentation ceremony held at the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) office at the Sarawak Stadium yesterday.

Three foreign coaches — who did well in their sports — Wilbur Buag-Ay Andogen from the Philippines who is boxing coach, Bulgarian husband and wife team of Bogomil Ivana Monchilov and Gergana Kostinadinova Monchilova, were present to receive their awards from SSC CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee.

Diving coach Xiao Xia from China, who was the other recipient, did not attend as she was taken ill.