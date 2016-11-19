Forest Department raids sawmill in Tarat

Sarawak 

KUCHING: Sarawak Forest Department raided a sawmill in Tarat and seized 75 pieces of processed wood and a wood processing machine on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, the department said the sawmill was suspected to be operating illegally, and the value of the seizure was about RM40,000.

The case is being  investigated under Section  96(1) of the Forest Ordinance 2015.

The section provides for a fine  of not  less than RM25,000 and not exceeding RM150,000 or an imprisonment term up to five years, or both, upon conviction, it said.

