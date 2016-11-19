Graceful ballet performance to raise funds for charity

KUCHING: A 3-night ballet performance will be held next month to raise funds for two charitable bodies.

Proceeds will be wholly donated to the Kidney Association of Sarawak (KAS) and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), the organisers revealed in a press release.

The 2-hour show starting 7pm every day from Dec 2 to 4 will be held at Auditorium Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce (TAZA), Batu Lintang Teachers’ College.

The performance called ‘December Bloom is staged by LayNa Ballet Academy and LayNa Ballerinas.

The highlight will be a full-length ballet entitled ‘Anastasia’, choreographed by Layna Chan who is principal of the academy.

‘Anastasia’, a story taken from the American animated epic musical film, is based on the true story of lost Russian Princess Anastasia during the Romanov Empire in 1910s.

Apart from the full-length ballet ‘Anastasia’, the other short pieces are choreographed by senior students of the Academy.

A total of 10 young choreographers put up 14 impressive choreographies showing various personalities and styles.

These experimental pieces include ‘Broken Dolls’, ‘Forever Tainted’, ‘Flash Light’ and ‘Come Back Home’ plus extracts from well-known ballet such as ‘Don Quixote’, ‘Giselle’ and ‘Le Corsaire’.

At the conclusion of the ballet performances on each of the three nights, a fundraising auction will be held, including a series of original paintings created as the backdrop of ‘Anastasia’ besides beautiful moments of ballerina dancers captured by professional photographers.

“This event enables our students to demonstrate the technique and skills mastered through years of hard work and continuous practices, as well as their artistry and musicality.

“It is a learning path that provides students an experience of stage performances, enhance their self-esteem, stage discipline, team spirit as well as technical achievement made possible by ballet training,” Chan said.

Tickets for both performances are priced at RM30, RM50 and RM100.

Members of the public who are interested in attending the performance can call 016-888 6506, 016-870 1613, or 012-883 0833 for enquiries.