Hundreds congregate at Kuching Amphitheatre for Bersih rally

Hundreds turned up for the Bersih 5 rally at the Kuching Amphitheatre today, dressed in yellow t-shirts. Observers from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) at the rally. Rally participants with their paraphernalia. Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen (third left) and Stampin MP Julian Tan (second left) attending the rally as “observers”. Bersih rally participants holding up a placard. Bersih rally participants. A rally participant takes the chance to snap a selfie of himself and the crowd.

KUCHING: Hundreds of participants have shown up at the Kuching Amphitheatre as part of the Bersih demonstrations, demanding clean and fair elections in the country.

Clad in yellow Bersih 5 t-shirts, some rally participants could be seen holding up placards and banners voicing their discontent on various issues.

Prominent members of the state’s opposition have also made an appearance, with some participating in the demonstration and others content with just observing the goings-on.

The rally has been peaceful thus far, with minor police presence and an otherwise civil crowd.

Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo was present, urging the public to participate in the rally.

“Bersih 5 is the people’s agenda which allows the the people’s voice to be heard.

“It is also a platform to convey our dissatisfaction while seeking for clean governance,” she told reporters when met at the rally.