Latest News Sarawak 

Hundreds congregate at Kuching Amphitheatre for Bersih rally

by Daryll Law with photos by Jeffery Mostapa, reporters@theborneopost.com
Hundreds turned up for the Bersih 5 rally at the Kuching Amphitheatre today, dressed in yellow t-shirts.
Observers from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) at the rally.
Rally participants with their paraphernalia.
Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen (third left) and Stampin MP Julian Tan (second left) attending the rally as “observers”.
Bersih rally participants holding up a placard.
Bersih rally participants.
A rally participant takes the chance to snap a selfie of himself and the crowd.

KUCHING: Hundreds of participants have shown up at the Kuching Amphitheatre as part of the Bersih demonstrations, demanding clean and fair elections in the country.

Clad in yellow Bersih 5 t-shirts, some rally participants could be seen holding up placards and banners voicing their discontent on various issues.

Prominent members of the state’s opposition have also made an appearance, with some participating in the demonstration and others content with just observing the goings-on.

The rally has been peaceful thus far, with minor police presence and an otherwise civil crowd.

Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson Ann Teo was present, urging the public to participate in the rally.

“Bersih 5 is the people’s agenda which allows the the people’s voice to be heard.

“It is also a platform to convey our dissatisfaction while seeking for clean governance,” she told reporters when met at the rally.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (20%)
  • Interesting (24%)
  • Nothing (20%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (36%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of