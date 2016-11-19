‘Increase in medical charges only for first, second class wards’

KUCHING: Members of the public here have been assured that the charges for services at all government healthcare and medical facilities remain unchanged pending any official letter or notice from the Health Ministry that states otherwise.

However, the fees for the first and second class wards at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) would be raised, said state Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim.

“There is no need for alarm, as only the fees for the first and second class wards will be affected. Moreover, the increase is only a few ringgit for second class.

“I don’t think it (increase in fees) would affect the majority of the people, especially those from the lower income group as charges for the third class remain the same.

“Generally, the charges at all government (healthcare and medical) facilities in Sarawak remain the same – at least until we receive an official letter or notice regarding the new policy from the Health Ministry,” she said at the launch of the state-level ‘Antibiotics Awareness Week 2016’ campaign at SGH here yesterday.

Dr Jamilah said only two per cent of patients at the first and second class wards would be affected by the increase.

“The impact, however, will not be that huge as the charges are far lower than those at private facilities,” she said.

SGH last raised its charges 34 years ago.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam recently confirmed that the rise in medical charges would take effect on Jan 1 next year, although the revised rates had yet to be finalised.

He stressed that the move was befitting as the costs of operations for hospitals had increased.

Dr Subramaniam assured the people that the increase was relatively minimal, adding that there were still subsidies allocated for the first and second class patients.

Currently the per night charges are RM80 for first class ward with air-conditioning, RM20 for second class, and RM3 for third class.

The daily medical charges are RM10 per patient for first class ward, RM5 per patient for second class, and no charge for patients in third class.