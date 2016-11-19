IS jihadists likely made mustard gas used in Syria: OPCW chief

THE HAGUE: Jihadists belonging to the so-called Islamic State group may have manufactured sulphur mustard gas used in attacks in Syria and Iraq themselves, the head of a global watchdog told AFP Friday.

Samples analysed by experts with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons “suggest that this substance may have been produced by ISIS itself,” the body’s director general Ahmet Uzumcu said, adding it was of “poor quality but still harmful” and the development was “extremely worrying”. -AFP