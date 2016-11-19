Kuching to host Malaysia-China CNY Night, grand concert on Jan 21

KUCHING: This city will host the Malaysia-China Chinese New Year (CNY) Night and ‘China Avenue of Stars’ grand concert at Sarawak Stadium here on Jan 21 next year.

The event is jointly organised by Beijing Aowei Media Sdn Bhd and DHCP Media Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

The main objectives of the event are to enhance the Malaysia-China relationship, promote state tourism attractions to China and also countries in South East Asia, promote Sarawak’s Chinese singing industry and create an exchange programme in arts and culture between Malaysia and China.

“So far, the organisers have confirmed eight singers from China and will invite the most famous ‘Internet fashion icon’ to host the concert,” event spokesperson said via press release.

Meanwhile a delegation from the organisers made a courtesy call on Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin at his office here on Wednesday, where permanent secretary to The ‘China Avenue of Stars’ is a singing competition in China broadcast on CCTV. The television show aims to gather talented young singers and then, identify the one who has the best qualities to become a superstar.

This show has launched the careers of some famous singers in China. Next year, Beijing Aowei Media Group will feature contenders from Sarawak.

For more information about the double event, contact 016-888 0060 (Amy Tnay) / 0111- 0966 113 (Alan Ting) / 016-888 6113 (Annie Bo) / Brian Loke (019-688 8823 – for Peninsular Malaysia).