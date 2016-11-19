Legend Brunei grab one in Hockey Tour Carnival

Participants of the Sarawak Hockey Tour Carnival — Miri edition — with members of the organising committee. Legend Brunei and Warrior HC before the veteran’s final which saw Legend Brunei emerging triumphant.

MIRI: A total of 588 players from 49 hockey teams from all over Sarawak, Brunei and Labuan took part in the Miri leg of the three-day Sarawak Hockey Tour Carnival which ended here on Nov 13.

Speaking at the closing of the event, president of Sarawak Ex Hockey Players Association Haidel Heli said the tour will go on to Kuching from Dec 9-12.

“I am very happy to see the good response received not only from our local Sarawak teams, but also teams from Labuan and our neighbour Brunei. We are thankful there is participation from teams outside Sarawak ,” he said. Prizes were presented by State Sport Council (MSN) Northern Zone assistant director Gloria James.

Two teams from Brunei — Brunei HA and Legend Brunei — also took part as did Labuan HA and Labuan Hockey Club. Also participating were teams from SMK Sebauh Bintulu and Belhoct Hockey Club Belaga.

Closing matches saw K.R.P Goodwood A emerging champion in the men’s Open, followed by K.R.P Goodwood B and Labuan Hockey Club, third . In the women’s Open, the champion was SMK Sebauh while Borneo Pirate came second, followed KTDTHB (A) in third place. The veteran’s category saw Legend Brunei becoming champion with second place going to Warrior HC.

Other results — Boys’ Under 16 — 1 SMK Sebauh Bintulu 2 SMK Riam Miri 3 SM Sains Miri; Best Goalkeeper: Shahiran Aiman (SM Sains Miri), Most Promising Player: Gabrial Nyian (SMK Sebauh Bintulu), Best Player: Francis Emmanuel (SMK Riam Miri). Girls’ U-16: 1 SM Sains Miri, 2 KTDTHB (A) 3 SMK Sebauh Bintulu; Best Goalkeeper: Nancy Ding (SM Sains Miri), Most Promising Player: Fiorincia Pran (Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang — KTDTHB Miri), Best Player: Charlena Lawing (KTDTHB Miri).