Lions Nursing Home to hold fundraising food fair

KUCHING: The Lions Nursing Home will be holding its annual Food Fair at its premises in Jalan Stutong from 8am to 12.30pm on Nov 27.

The food fair to raise funds for the home will erect 80 stalls.

Guest-of-honour will be patron of the home, Dato Hanifah Taib Alsree.

Tickets are still open for sale. Those interested may call organising chairman Cecil Adenan at 012-8808366 or the home at 082-461493.

Lions Clubs International Lions Club of Kuching Ixora District 308-A2 past international director Datin Ellis Suriyati Omar said the home needed a new home that is more comfortable.

“We target to raise RM100,000 and we are almost there. We still have some tickets left. I urge members of public and organisations for generous support,” Ellis said at a press conference here yesterday.

She said after 24 years of servicing the local community, its building had undergone wear and tear so it was time for some major maintenance and repair works.

The home is based on the concept of a professional care centre for the elderly who are incapacitated by non-infectious disease, and whose families are unable to attend to their needs.

The professional care by salaried staff is augmented by participation of volunteers drawn from the Lions movement and the Leo programme and other service organisations.

Apart from nursing care, the home also provides daily regimented physiotherapy and rehabilitation service to help the elderly regain some degree of independence.

According to her, the home is affiliated to the Faculty of Health and Science and Medicine of Unimas as a teaching unit in geriatrics for undergraduate nurses and medical students.

She said the home built in 1992 was the first of its kind in Sarawak.

The joint project of 12 Lions Club in Kuching, Serian, Kota Sentosa and Kota Samarahan is managed by elected representatives.

The home has 86 beds, 74 salaried staff looking after 74 residents (24 males and 50 females).

Volunteer doctors provide complimentary medical care to those in need, assisted by a physiotherapist.

This year’s annual event is supported by Lions clubs from other regions and districts, namely Lions Club of Sibu Berjaya, Lions Club of Johore Baru Pekan Nanas and Lions Club Bagan Jamal, Seberang Perai.