Malaysia’s third quarter of 2016 net international investment improves to RM26.5 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s net international investment for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 (3Q16) recorded net assets of RM26.5 billion versus net liabilities of RM4.9 billion in the previous quarter.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said for the same period, total financial assets expanded to RM1.63 trillion, while total liabilities stood at RM1.61 trillion.

“The Direct Investment Abroad (DIA) stock amounted to RM539.8 billion at the end of 3Q16 compared with RM515.8 billion in the previous quarter,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock in Malaysia amounted to RM525.5 billion in 3Q16 against RM508.6 billion in 2Q16, it said.

The department said for 3Q16, portfolio investment showed net liabilities of RM338.1 billion from net liabilities of RM351.7 billion in the previous quarter.

“For the same quarter, other investment recorded net liabilities of RM56.8 billion, while the international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia improved to RM404.9 billion from RM390.3 billion in 2Q16,” it added. — Bernama