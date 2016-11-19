Man pleads guilty to committing carnal sex on 4-year-old

KUCHING: A 47-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on a four-year-old boy will know his fate on Dec 16.

Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel ordered the accused to be further remanded in prison pending the conclusion of the case and also told him to engage a counsel for mitigation when the case was mentioned on Thursday.

Failure to engage one, the judge said the case would proceed to the mitigation stage.

The man admitted to have committed the offence at a house at Kampung Bintawa Tengah in Petra Jaya on Nov 5.

The brief fact of case read to the court stated that the incident took place in a room of a house belonging to the accused. The victims lives in a house next door.

The victim’s brother who saw the incident told his mother who then brought the boy to a hospital for a checkup, which verified that the boy could have been sodomised.

It is also learned that this incident was not the first time it happened to the boy. The accused had also previously forced him to perform oral sex.

The offence, under Section 377C of the Penal Code , provides a jail term between five and 20 years and whipping on conviction.