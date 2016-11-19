Mega Autoshow Sarawak 2016 to host 100 car clubs

KUCHING: The third edition of Mega Autoshow Sarawak,featuring the largest gathering of car clubs, is set to take place at Aiman Mall in Kota Samarahan from Dec 17 to 18, running from 9am to 5.30pm daily.

Organised by Kelab Sukan Rekreasi Bermotor Sahabat K-Cars United (SKCU), the event is expected to host about 2,000 car owners from about 100 car clubs.

“Participation increases every year. The first autoshow gathered about 800 car owners – the following year, it had about 1,000 cars,” said SKCU

president Alexander Tan after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SKCU and Aiman Mantap Sdn Bhd chairman Samat Othman, witnessed by Kota Samarahan Walikota Dato Peter Minos who later handed over the permit for the organisation of the event to SKCU.

“This year, we are estimating to gather about 2,000 cars not only from Sarawak, but also from Sabah,” said Tan.

According to him, the autoshow is not limited to K-cars, but is also open to all types of cars.

In his remarks, Minos on behalf of Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (KSMC) welcomed the organiser and participating parties to the municipality.

“We are very pleased to be the hosting venue of your event, which will make Kota Samarahan more famous and prestigious,” said Minos.

There will be a host of activities to be run throughout the two days including a blood donation drive by Normah Medical Centre on Dec 17, a carshow competition with over 16 categories, a ‘sape’ performance by local artistes Jack Hudson and Eugene Kuek, a car limbo game, a treasure hunt and charity donation.

On its part, the SKCU will donate RM2 from each club’s participation fee and RM5 from solo category fee for the autoshow to charity homes and welfare organisations.

The annual Mega Autoshow Sarawak was first held at Stadium Negeri here on May 1, 2013, followed by the second edition at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar public car park on Dec 27 last year.

Founded in 2013 by Tan, the SKCU was officially registered with the Youth and Sport Ministry in 2014 and has since grown in numbers and extended its membership to automotive enthusiasts in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

With the aim to cultivate an interest in motor sports among youths, SKCU is also involved in running community programmes such as donating food to fire victims of Kampong Pulo Hilir and Kampong Soh in Serian, as well as participating in various car shows in Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

Those interested in participating in the autoshow can contact Tan at 011-25085690, or SKCU president III Grace Henry (016-8797944 / 016-8094700).

The event is open to car dealers interested in showcasing their vehicles at the roofed street of Aiman Mall. For details, contact Aiman Mall manager Alponsus Kuek at 012-8888147.