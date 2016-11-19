More rally participants will be arrested – Zahid

BAGAN DATOH: More individuals who join the Bersih 5 and the Red Shirt rallies will be arrested before being charged in court, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid, who is also Home Minister said the list of individuals involved in the two illegal rallies have been identified but the police will not disclose their names.

“The issue of unfairness on the part of the police does not arise since the authorities have taken action against the main leaders of the two groups.

“The arrest of the leaders is a signal from the police that the law must be respected although the rallies continue.

“There is no issue of abuse of power because those arrested do not come from one side. More will be arrested,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims in Kampung Simpang Tiga, Rungkup, here today.

During the visit, Zahid, who is also Member of Parliament for Bagan Datoh, gave away basic necessities and personal contribution to the flood victims.

Also present were the State Exco for Human Resources, Youth and Sports, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (also Rungkup state assemblyman) and Bagan Datoh District Officer, Datuk Hamzah Hussin.

Zahid said his ministry leave the enforcement of the law to the Inspector General Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

Red Shirt group leader Datuk Jamal Md Yunus and Bersih (Yellow Shirt) chairman Maria Chin Abdullah were among 14 people arrested yesterday and early this morning in relation to the illegal rallies in the city today.

On Nov 8, Khalid said the notices sent by the two groups did not meet the pre-conditions for organising rallies as stated in the Peaceful Assembly Act. – Bernama