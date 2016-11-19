More street lights to be installed to curb vandalism of murals

SIBU: Improving the lighting at back lanes here will be a step towards curbing the vandalism of murals, said Sibu Municipal Council’s liaison officer for street art, Teng Ming Min.

She, however, said this would not be done at all locations where there were murals.

“The first thing we are going to do is increase the lighting but we are going to do that in certain areas only. It’s not for all locations where the 10 murals are located.

“This is because we believe certain places have sufficient amount of light. Perhaps, we will increase the number of lights in back lanes,” she told The Borneo Post when asked on measures to tackle vandalism of street art.

The mural depicting a local Foochow gastronomic speciality known as ‘ding bian hu’ at Blacksmith Road was vandalised in March this year, less than a month after the painting was completed.