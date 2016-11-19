PBDSB keen to take part in talks on Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is very interested to be part of the talks to restore Sarawak’s autonomy rights as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Its president Cobbold John Lusoi said although it is an opposition party, PBDSB being a local-based party supports the fight for the rights of Sarawak .

He said the recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing that PKR should be excluded from the ‘closed door’ discussion on the MA63 could be partly due to the fact that PKR was a peninsula-based party.

“We in PBDSB feel that maybe the Deputy Chief Minister’s (Masing’s) statement to exclude PKR to be part of the ‘closed door’ discussion was due to PKR being officially not a local Sarawak party and that the leverage in the end, shall result in the favour of Malaya (the Peninsular).

“Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru has always and forever be supportive when it comes to the honour and restoration of Sarawak’s autonomy rights as how it is spelt out in MA63. Sarawak’s Dayaks know their rights as Sarawakians and willing to fight for Sarawak’s rights together with the rest of the ethnic communities in Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that the quest to restore the status of Sarawak as equal partner in the formation of Federation of Malaysia as agreed by all parties in the MA63 should be the main priority now.

“Let us be democratic with each other as Sarawakians and show our Sarawak unity by putting aside political differences and fight for Sarawak together as one. Every Sarawakian wants to do their part for their own motherland and gain back what is rightfully ours,” he added.