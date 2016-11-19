PDP confident seat will be returned to party

LIMBANG: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that Batu Danau seat will be returned to the party through consultation with other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also PDP supreme council member said friendly strategies had to be used in tackling the issue as its representative Paulus Palu Gumbang, a direct BN candidate, won the seat in the last state election.

“It is too early to make further comment. We leave it to the party leaders to see to it who should have the seat, although it originally belonged to SPDP,” he said when asked after officiating at the meet-the-people session organised by PDP, at Rh Mual Bau Ensungai in ulu Medamit yesterday.

His wife Monica Ukung Jaya, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, PDP secretary general Salih Batin, exco members and vice chairman 1 and 2 of PDP Batu Danau Gapar Muda and Jostly Umpi respectively, and organising chairman Andrew Tukau Salang were also present.

On the vacant post of PDP Batu Danau chairman following the recent death of its chairman Profesor Dr Mohd Syafiq Abdullah, Pengguang said the issue was discussed yesterday and was agreed that it be filled temporarily while waiting for the next triennial general meeting.

Penguang, who is also Marudi assemblyman, hoped that all PDP leaders would give their undivided support to whoever was appointed as the temporary chairman.