Police to close 12 roads, divert traffic on 58 others today

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will close 12 roads and divert traffic on 58 others in the city from 7am today until the participants of the Bersih 5.0 and Gerakan Merah V2 rallies disperse.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the 12 roads provide access to Dataran Merdeka, Maybank Bangsar, Brickfields, the National Mosque, National Museum, Sogo, Parliament House, Pudu Central, Central Market, Bank Negara, Putra World Trade Centre and Jalan Chow Kit.

“All these 12 roads are prohibited areas and the public and participants of the rallies are advised not to enter them but use alternative routes,” he said at a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police headquarters here yesterday.

Amar Singh also said that police had received information that two other groups, dubbed Baju Putih and Baju Hitam, would also join the rallies.

He warned of the possibility of misunderstanding and clashes among these four groups and said the police were prepared to ensure security and public order.

Amar Singh said the police would not hesitate to act against anyone who causes commotion at the rallies.

In a media statement, the police advised the public to use public transportation or alternative routes to come to the city centre today. — Bernama