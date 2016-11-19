Psychometric test for high risk govt jobs proposed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Integrity (INTEGRITI) has called on the government to conduct psychometric tests on civil servants who hold high risk positions involved in matters that could jeopardise integrity.

Its president and chief executive officer, Dr Anis Yusal Yusoff said the test was to identify the profile of a civil servant and his level of integrity before being appointed to the position.

“It is very important for those at high risk jobs, especially those at the forefront such as immigration officials working at the entry points to our country.

“If we place an officer who has no integrity for the position, then our entry points will be easily swamped by criminals or those without any travel documents,” he told reporters after attending the closing of the National Integrity Convention 2016 which was officiated by Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, here yesterday.

Anis Yusal said six government departments or agencies had conducted the test for staff who would be appointed to certain positions even though many departments had yet to do so.

He said, as an institution responsible for carrying out activities to enhance integrity in the country, INTEGRITI was willing to offer expertise and experience to help the government in that context.

According to him, INTEGRITI already had the test system that not only focus on profile identification but also conducted interventions against civil servants identified to have issues with integrity issues. Anis Yusal added that the test should be conducted, particularly in ensuring the National Integrity Plan could be carried out more effectively and attain its goal to develop Malaysia as a country of high integrity.

The two-day convention themed “Integrity and Governance: Empowering Civil Service Image’ was held to discuss efforts to enhance the image of the civil service from the integrity and governance perspective.— Bernama