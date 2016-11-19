Rallies will fuel negative image, perception on tourism sector, say industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersih and Red Shirts rallies planned for this weekend will affect the national tourism sector as it will fuel negative image and perception of Malaysia among the tourists.

The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk Hamzah Rahmat said the rallies would also cause foreign tourists to think twice about visiting this country again.

“When potential tourists learn about the organising of the rallies, they will definitely have second thought about coming here, and it’s very damaging for the country.

“During this economically challenging time, events like this should not be happening because tourist arrivals contribute to our economy and we should be thinking about public interest as a whole,” he told Bernama when contacted here yesterday.

Hamzah’s view was shared by Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) president Uzaidi Udanis who was of the opinion that the rallies would also give negative perception about peace in the country.

“All this while, Malaysia has been considered as one of the warm and peaceful countries and we want the tourists to return home with fond memories of Malaysia, not with bad experience of watching street demonstrations and rallies,” he said.

Uzaidi said that it was feared that the rallies would cause long-term phobias among the tourists which would have long-term effects on the tourism industry.

Travel agent Mokhdzar Abdullah believed that many tourists, local and foreign, would avoid visiting the capital this weekend for security reasons.

“As we all know the rally organisers are aiming at major tourist attraction areas, such as the Dataran Merdeka and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, so tourist movements will be limited, we cannot anticipate what will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, civil servant Shahful Salleh, 31, said the impact of the rallies would be felt by all city dwellers.

“Weekend should be used for recreational activities, but the organising of the rallies will make people stay home,” he said.

An Australian tourist Barry Conde, 70, also lamented over the organising of the rallies, saying that his movement would be limited as many roads would be closed and it would be difficult to travel with public transport.

“I come to Malaysia every year to visit my family and do some shopping. Unfortunately, I obviously come at the wrong time this year,” he added. — Bernama