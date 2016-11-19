RAM: Fiscal consolidation to continue under Budget 2017

KUCHING: RAM Ratings (RAM) believes that the projected narrowing of Malaysia’ fiscal deficit under Budget 2017, from an estimated 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 to three per cent next year, strikes a delicate balance between fiscal prudence and growth-supportive efforts.

“Although the Budget indicates the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation, the pace is expected to slow amid increasing pressure on revenue,” it said in a statement.

“The smaller amount is mainly due to a lower allocation for expenditure on supplies and services as a percentage of GDP in 2016 and 2017, highlighting fiscal-consolidation efforts,” observed RAM’s head of Sovereign Ratings Esther Lai.

The ratings agency also pointed out that fiscal earnings were only expected to come in at 16.6 per cent of GDP in 2017, which is lower than the average of 20.2 per cent for 2010 to 2015.

“While this should be achievable, it faces the risk of lower-than-budgeted corporate tax revenue amid the more measured pace of economic growth and the recently introduced tax incentives for companies and SMEs.

“There is, however, some potential revenue upside of up to 0.2 per cent of GDP from oil-and-gas-related sources given the government’s conservative average oil-price assumption of US$45 per barrel,” it said, noting that it estimates oil price to be at US$50 per barrel.

It added that due to Malaysia’s fiscal guideline of maintaining an operating surplus, the government’s operating expenditure of 16.2 per cent of GDP is significantly lower than the historical trend.

That said, emoluments, subsidies and social assistance remained significant features that might exceed the budgeted sums given that the next general election is due by August 2018.

By contrast, development expenditure has been budgeted to increase by RM1 billion to RM46 billion next year.

“Nonetheless, it is lower than the RM52 billion average allocation implied under the 11th Malaysia Plan. At 3.5 per cent of GDP, this is also lower than the average of 4.6 per cent in 2010 to 2015.

“The slower growth of development expenditure underlines the government’s fiscal restraint given its intention of containing its high debt levels,” RAM noted.

It further pointed out that the Federal Government’s debt load is projected to remain elevated at an estimated 54.4 per cent of GDP as at end-2016.

“That said, the ongoing fiscal-consolidation efforts and the transfer of debt to the Public Sector Home Financing Board will reduce the government’s borrowings to 52 per cent of GDP as at end-2017.

“Although this is still high, the debt structure – with regard to its maturity profile and currency denomination – remains favourable,” it said.

Meanwhile, it noted that although the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) was introduced under Budget 2016 to provide guidance on future fiscal developments, there has been little mention of the details or a review of the assumptions used in Budget 2017 given the change in macroeconomic conditions.

“Based on known budgetary developments, the MTFF’s average fiscal deficit target of 2.7 per cent of GDP for 2016 to 2018 will be difficult to achieve,” it added.