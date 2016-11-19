RMAF honours retiring armed forces chief with military parade

SUBANG: The Royal Malaysian Armed Forces (RMAF) yesterday honoured the retiring Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) chief Gen Tan Sri Dr Zulkifeli Mohd Zin with a military retirement ceremony and parade at the RMAF Base here.

A total of 15 RMAF officers and 318 members of different ranks, led by Lt Col Azril Omree Hasbullah, participated in the parade.

Also present were RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Roslan Saad, his deputy Lt Gen Datuk Seri Affendi Buang and Air Operations chief Lt Gen Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad.

In his speech, Zulkifli, who is set to retire on Dec 16, said he was proud that the RMAF members today had possessed high level of self-worth, sense of pride, strong identity and not shaken by foreign elements which had been trying to destabilise the country.

“I admit that the RMAF members today have been given new breath and souls of fighters who will uphold the sovereignty of the nation which has been inherited by (our) forefathers for centuries.

“After 58 years, RMAF has proven its existence in the Malaysian Armed Forces and has become a pillar of strength to the national security,” he said.

He also hoped RMAF would continue to be relevant and to become a prestigious security force.

Zulkifeli, who has been holding the position for the past four years, will be replaced by the current Malaysian Army chief Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor. — Bernama